Analysts Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target at $4.79

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 128,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,161. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Endo International will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.