Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.02.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC remained flat at $$64.23 during trading on Tuesday. 3,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.