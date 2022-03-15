Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,870,000 after purchasing an additional 191,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 246,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

