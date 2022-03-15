Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ 10th Largest Position

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after acquiring an additional 361,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,867,000 after acquiring an additional 274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 232,356 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,672. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

