U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of USB stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.