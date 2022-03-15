Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.91. 107,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

