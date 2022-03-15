Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to post sales of $302.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.65 million to $307.18 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,575,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,390 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,058,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

UP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 56,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

