First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.30 Million

Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FRGet Rating) to announce $123.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.23 million and the highest is $124.38 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $116.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $508.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.47 million to $515.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $559.99 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $599.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. 4,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

