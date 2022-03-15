Bonfida (FIDA) Tops One Day Volume of $15.08 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Bonfida has a total market cap of $71.03 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.10 or 0.06537033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,034.14 or 0.99827021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

