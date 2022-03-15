Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,930 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.