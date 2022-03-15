Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 297 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.13. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.