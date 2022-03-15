Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Purus Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 141,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 120,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 59,938 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 70,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,502,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Apple by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple stock opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

