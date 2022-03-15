U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $15.61

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $14.78. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 9,943 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 716,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 404,533 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 309,996 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.