Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $14.06. Talos Energy shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 11,077 shares traded.

TALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 73,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $749,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,728,670 shares of company stock worth $132,616,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

