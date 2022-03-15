Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMPNY remained flat at $$21.15 during trading on Tuesday. 11,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Sompo has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.41.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

