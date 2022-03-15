Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SMPNY remained flat at $$21.15 during trading on Tuesday. 11,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Sompo has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.41.
About Sompo
