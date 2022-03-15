Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of HDIUF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

