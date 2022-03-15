Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a sector perform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

NYSE CSR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $97.92. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -227.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -669.75%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

