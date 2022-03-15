Kumba Iron Ore Limited (KIROY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,018. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile (Get Rating)
