MCDEX Price Tops $32.09 (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00104370 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

