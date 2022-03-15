Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,684,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,951 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,622,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 114,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,033,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 510,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNOG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 7,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,997. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

