Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE TS traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $26.25. 134,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 194,584 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 59,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

