Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock valued at $55,504,494. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after buying an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after buying an additional 98,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $27.68. 3,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

