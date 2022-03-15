DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $20,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,661,000 after buying an additional 1,426,483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 110,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRH traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 69,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

