The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,271 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.36. 151,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,789,469. The company has a market cap of $361.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

