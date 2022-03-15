Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Down 11.3% This Week

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $63,886.18 and approximately $2.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00104370 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 485,351 coins and its circulating supply is 485,242 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

