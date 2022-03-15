Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Achieves Market Cap of $42.44 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $42.44 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for about $25.31 or 0.00064728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00104370 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

