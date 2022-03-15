Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.96. 34,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.11 and its 200-day moving average is $235.67. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $270.14. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 184,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,033,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

