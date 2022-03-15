iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,558 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,156,000 after purchasing an additional 113,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 746,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 286,035 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,706,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 461,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 397,730 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

