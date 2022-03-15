Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Up 60.4% in February

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,309.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,340,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $12,603,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.26. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

