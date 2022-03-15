Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded down $10.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.65. 759,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,810,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.11. The firm has a market cap of $305.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

