General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,378. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

