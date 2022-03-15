APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.60. 56,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,515. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

