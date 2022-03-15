Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the February 13th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,976. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUBGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($74.73) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €58.00 ($63.74) to €70.50 ($77.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.99.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

