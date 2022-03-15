Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 234,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,054. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.67.
About Silver Tiger Metals (Get Rating)
