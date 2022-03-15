Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 234,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,054. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

