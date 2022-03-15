Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 59.2% in February

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 258,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. 1,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,540. The stock has a market cap of $978.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

