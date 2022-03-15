Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 60 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

NYSE BLK traded up $12.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $709.76. 6,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,994. The business’s 50-day moving average is $793.31 and its 200-day moving average is $868.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.