Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Post $1.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.17. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

