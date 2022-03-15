Brokerages Set Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Target Price at $90.00

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVKEF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

SVKEF remained flat at $$9.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.98. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.27%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

