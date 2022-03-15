Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inotiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,556 shares of company stock worth $400,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.06. 3,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

