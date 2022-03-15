StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $137,700.09 and approximately $428.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 94.8% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,626,074,833 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

