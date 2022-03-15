Hiblocks Hits Market Capitalization of $20.62 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $20.62 million and $135,312.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.76 or 0.06532322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.30 or 0.99770094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

