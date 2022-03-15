Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

