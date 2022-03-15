Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 0.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after acquiring an additional 731,762 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,171 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 45,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,375. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32.

