Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 0.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after acquiring an additional 731,762 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,171 shares in the last quarter.
SCHP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 45,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,375. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.