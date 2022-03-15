Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSZ. CIBC lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

FSZ stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.35. The company had a trading volume of 84,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,387. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.46. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.61 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

