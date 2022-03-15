iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $68,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after purchasing an additional 878,054 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,238,000 after buying an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after buying an additional 3,666,747 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after buying an additional 303,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,525,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,513,000 after buying an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.