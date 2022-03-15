Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.30.

NYSE:RCL traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,372. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.