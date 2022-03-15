Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after buying an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $193.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.18. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $460,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,252,644. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.