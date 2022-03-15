Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sema4 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 53,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

