Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Prologis posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $151.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.85. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

