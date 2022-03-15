Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $58.57. 156,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

